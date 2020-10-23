Advertisement
SUV and CTrain collide in downtown core, traffic disrupted
Published Friday, October 23, 2020 2:11PM MDT Last Updated Friday, October 23, 2020 2:51PM MDT
An SUV crashed into the side of a CTrain in the downtown core early Friday afternoon
CALGARY -- A section of Fourth Street S.W. was closed to traffic after an SUV struck a CTrain early Friday afternoon but the road has since reopened.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue S.W. at around 1:30 p.m. following reports of a crash.
There were no reports of injury to the occupants of either the SUV or the train.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police do not anticipate charges being laid.