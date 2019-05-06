

CTV Calgary Staff





Traffic was tied up for about an hour on 11th Avenue S.W. Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash saw an SUV flip onto its roof.

The crash happened at 11th Avenue and 11th Street about 11:20 a.m.

Police said in a statement that witnesses reported one of the vehicles was headed south on 11th Street when it ran at red light at 11th Avenue S.W., striking another vehicle.

One person was treated for minor injuries.