CALGARY -- One man is in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in southeast Calgary.

The incident took place shortly after 9 p.m. along eastbound 17 Avenue (International Avenue) S.E. at the 42 Street intersection.

EMS officials confirm the man was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition with multiple trauma injuries.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene following the collision. The road was closed to traffic for several hours but has reopened.

Police continue to investigate the matter.