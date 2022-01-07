Svechniknov scores twice as Hurricanes beat Flames 6-3

Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar (80) reacts after giving up a goal to Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov during the second period of an NHL hockey Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar (80) reacts after giving up a goal to Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov during the second period of an NHL hockey Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Calgary Top Stories