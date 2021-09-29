Sweater weather and sun today in Calgary as the west wind is back at it!

CALGARY -

Today, I’m live in the morning from the Hospital Home Lottery Showhome in the wonderful community of Cranston! That said, this article will be a touch abbreviated – alas, here we go!

We continue to watch wind spill over across the Rockies; similar to yesterday, surface conditions will experience a variable west wind – with gusts again wavering from the 30s to 40s – that will play into our temperature over the course of the day. This time, however, the main bulk of cloud from our setup is striking out north of us, and providing us with a solid base of sunshine to work from. Conditions just above the surface will harbour some additional warmth, and could bring us above the called high below – that’s how it worked out yesterday, in spite of cloud! Still, it is a trough above we’re coping with, so expectations must be tempered that we pull away from seasonal (16 C) by any wide margin.

Cooler overnight conditions may once again drop in some frost advisories. Airdrie and Cochrane both found their way there overnight, with dew point temperatures below zero. However, it failed to materialize beyond that.

Looking past today, we are apt to contend with further west wind (the kind that could trigger some pressure headaches) Thursday. The cool conditions overnight won’t stand up to it effectively. Expect high temperatures across southern Alberta to hit the low-to-mid 20s, with the warmest spots in the southeast. Our wind aloft has a strong southwesterly approach, as a new ridge of high pressure prepares to set in.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Sunny

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 8 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: some cloud, low 10 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: some cloud, low 5 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 4 C

Sunday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: clear, low 5 C

More fall photos!

Dwight took this in the Elbow River Valley:

And Brian saw some showers and the lovely end result in Didsbury today:

You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!