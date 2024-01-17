'Sweeping Beauty': Cochrane names 4 snowplows and 1 street sweeper

Officials with the Town of Cochrane have announced the winners of a campaign looking for names for four snowplows and a street sweeper.

The town challenged Grade 3 students from seven schools to submit their most creative monikers.

Town administration then reviewed and shortlisted the names based on creativity, popularity and how well the names captured the unique spirit of Cochrane.

Community members then got to vote for their favourites.

On Wednesday, the town announced the winning names:

Plow Chica Plow Plow;

Ctrl + Salt + Delete;

Sleetwood Mac, and

Plowy McPlowface.

The street sweeper, meanwhile, will be named Sweeping Beauty.

Officials say Plow Chica Plow Plow received the most votes overall, a whopping 516.

As such, Grade 3 students from to RancheView School were treated to a snow cone party at their school with Mayor Jeff Genung and council members.

"I want to thank all grade three students and teachers for their awesome contributions,” Genung said.

"I was blown away at the imagination and creativity behind all the submissions."

Seven schools participated in the contest, contributing around 50 names.

Colouring sheets and winter safety tips are available on the Town of Cochrane's website.