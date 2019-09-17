A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged following the death of his wife on Wednesday in Sylvan Lake.

According to RCMP, officers responded to a home in Sylvan Lake on Wednesday morning following a 911 call. A 36-year-old woman suffering from severe injuries was located and transported to hospital.

The woman, who has been identified as Kulvinder Sandhu, died as a result of her injuries in hospital on Saturday, September 14.

Sandhu's spouse, Satnam Singh Sandhu, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death. Sandhu is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Wednesday, September 18.