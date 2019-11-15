CALGARY -- City councillor Joe Magliocca has officially opened a new roadway in his ward.

Completion of the missing link of Symons Valley Parkway between 37 St. N.W. and Symons Valley Road will help to decrease travel time for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers, including emergency services.

When Magliocca, was first elected to represent Ward 2 in 2013, Evanston had a huge traffic access problem.

"Evanston only had one way in and one way out," he said. "It took us a very long time to acquire the property. We finally did it, we are so happy for this day."

Symons Valley Parkway provides an important connection for the communities of Sage Hill, Evanston, Symons Valley and Kincora.

The project includes:

six lanes of traffic

changes and upgrades to the intersections at 37 Street and Symons Valley Road

a new sidewalk on the south side of Symons Valley Parkway

The budget for the roadway extension was $11 million, but the total cost only came up to $8 million, something Magliocca is very happy about.

"Especially in today's economic times, watching our pennies and dimes, $3 million in savings is great."