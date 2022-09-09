Taber, Alta. doctor has permit suspended over inappropriate texts with patient

College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta logo. (CPSA) College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta logo. (CPSA)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

  • Nanaimo RCMP nab paddlers after 'alcohol-fueled' escape attempt

    Nanaimo RCMP say two drunk boaters were arrested Monday following a "frantic attempt at paddling off into the night." The pair were first spotted around 2:30 a.m. in the waters near Saysutshun Island. A security guard called police to report the small dinghy, which didn't appear to have any lights on.

    Nanaimo, B.C., is seen from Saysutshun Island, formerly known as Newcastle Island. (iStock)

  • Only 1 Victoria city councillor is seeking re-election this year

    Big changes are in store for Victoria City Hall, now that Coun. Sarah Potts has announced she's not running for re-election in the upcoming municipal election. Potts was the last of the city's eight councillors to declare their intentions for the election. Five councillors, including Potts, are not seeking re-election, while two others are running for the mayor's seat, leaving their councillor positions open.

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina