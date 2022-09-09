Taber, Alta. doctor has permit suspended over inappropriate texts with patient
A southern Alberta doctor had his practice permit temporarily suspended following an investigation into sexual texts he exchanged with a patient.
The College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta confirms Dr. Petrus Krog, a general practitioner based in Taber, Alta., received a three-month suspension of his practice permit after he admitted to sexual boundary violations.
The text messages between Krog and the patient were exchanged in early 2019 and were determined to be "clearly of a sexual nature" by the hearing tribunal and amounted to unprofessional conduct.
Krog has been practicing medicine in southern Alberta since his arrival in Canada from South Africa in 2015.
While Krog was given a three-month suspension for his discretions, he received 22 days credit for time he spent away from practicing in late 2020 and early 2021. The final month of his sentence will be held in abeyance as long as he follows all of the orders outlined by the tribunal.
Krog, who has completed courses on professional boundaries and ethics, was eligible to resume practicing on Aug. 8.
