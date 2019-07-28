Taber couple killed in crash on Highway 4
A couple in their 80s from Taber were killed in a crash on Highway 4 on Saturday.
Published Sunday, July 28, 2019 11:19AM MDT
Highway 4 was shut down for several hours southeast of Lethbridge on Saturday following a fatal collision at the intersection of Range Road 205.
RCMP say a semi-tractor hauling agriculture equipment was southbound on Highway 4 just before 8 p.m. when it collided broadside with a Chevrolet Equinox at Range Road 205.
The occupants of the Equinox, a couple from Taber in their 80s, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Traffic was re-routed for several hours.
The driver of the semi was not injured and police say no charges will be laid.
No names have been released.