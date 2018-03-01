A 20-year-old man from Taber has been arrested and charged in connection with a late January incident where a Lethbridge Police Service officer was struck by a stolen vehicle.

According to LPS officials, an LPS officer tracked a suspected stolen vehicle to a parking lot in the 2100 block of Palm Road South on January 30 following reports of car prowling in the area. The officer approached the Lincoln MKX on foot and attempted to open the driver’s side door. The driver reversed the SUV and the officer was dragged a short distance. The LPS member let go of the vehicle and the driver proceeded to back into him. The officer suffered minor bumps and bruises.

The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle. Additional police resources were deployed but the suspect was not located.

An investigation into the matter led to the recovery of the stolen Lincoln MKX from a residential neighbourhood and investigators identified a suspect.

On February 26, 20-year-old Pedro Alejandro Friesen of Taber was arrested without incident.

Friesen faces a number of charges including:

Assaulting a police officer with a weapon

Dangerous driving

Flight from police

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Friesen was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, March 1.