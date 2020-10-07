LETHBRIDGE -- Five men are facing a total 73 charges after a break-and-enter and vehicle theft crime spree in Southeast Alberta.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams searched three locations in Taber, Alta. on Sept. 10 and found 63 firearms, approximately 60 disassembled firearms and parts and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

ALERT CEO Supt Dwayne Lakusta says they partnered with Taber Police Service, Taber RCMP and Medicine Hat Police Service on the investigation.

"ALERT was successful in disrupting a group of individuals who were impacting rural communities with thefts and property crime offences," said Lakusta in a statement.

Five Taber men are facing charges of trafficking stolen property, trafficking firearms and possession of proceeds of crime. The accused are:

Jason Pizzati, 46

Cornelius Wolf, 38

Dustyn McCracken, 20

Greg Kosowan, 72

Heinrich Wolf, 35

The crimes were reported in Taber, Vauxhall, Stirling, Vulcan, Bow Island, Seven Person, Coaldale and Barnwell.

Investigators spent weeks cataloguing the stolen property and are attempting to return the items to their owners. Among the items was a utility trailer, power tools and a utility trailer.

If you suspect suspicious activity in your neighbourhood contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477.)