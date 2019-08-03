Taber RCMP are advising drivers to avoid a section of Highway 3 east of the community after a serious two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.

Police, along with crews from the Taber Fire Department and Alberta EMS, were called to the scene on Highway 3 at Range Road 161 at about 12:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a semi tractor-trailer and a passenger car that had collided, with both vehicles bursting into flame.

The highway has been shut down in both directions because of the incident and drivers are being rerouted. The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.

There is no word on any fatalities or injuries at this time.

RCMP are continuing to investigate and will have more details when they come in.