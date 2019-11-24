Football fans celebrating game day can choose both indoor and outdoor festivities ahead of the 107th Grey Cup.

Tailgate parties kick off at noon in the parking lot of McMahon Stadium and include three price points.

The biggest ticket price is the adults-only party in a heated tent large enough to reach from goal line to goal line. It costs $95 to get into the FUSION Indoor Tailgate featuring concerts including headliner Brett Kissel, and it is the only party to continue after the game as well.

Live performances are also part of the all-ages Outdoor Tailgate party. It costs $35 and includes cover bands Toque and Practically Hip, as well and the chance to purchase alcohol and traditional tailgate fare.

It won’t cost you anything to get into the FREE Fan Zone in the northeast corner where the CFL will offer a variety of games and giveaways.

The game between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers starts at 4 p.m. at McMahon Stadium.

For more details on the tailgates parties and where to buy tickets, visit the Grey Cup Festival website.