Tails and Treasures: SuperDogs show off their skills in Calgary's University District

Calgarians were treated to a host of fantastic tricks from the iconic SuperDogs at a northwest dog park on Sunday.

The adept canines performed multiple shows at the Urban Dog Park in the University District as part of the community's third annual Tails and Treasures event.

The gathering, held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., was free, and included a host of different activities for people and their four-legged pals.

Aside from watching the SuperDogs, participants were able to listen to live music and get a picture taken with their pooch in a photo booth.