'Take precautions': Lethbridge air quality a concern amid wildfire smoke

Alberta Health Services is asking residents in the southern part of the province to take precautions amid the pervasive wildfire smoke that's drifted into the area.

Lethbridge’s air quality health index sat at 5 (moderate risk) for much of Wednesday, though it was forecasted to spike to a 7 (high risk) in the evening.

"It's pertinent for all individuals to take precautions," said Dr. Vivien Suttorp, medical officer of health for Alberta's south zone, on Wednesday.

Wildfire smoke is a greater risk for people with heart and lung conditions, older adults, children, pregnant people and those who work outdoors.

Though, officials say the smoke can be harmful to everyone, even at low concentrations.

"We recommend minimizing the risk by keeping your windows shut and using a fan or air purifier for air flow rather than using your windows," said Jamie Happy, health promotions coordinator with Alberta Lung.

"Stay indoors or limit your time outside," he said. "If you do experience symptoms immediately go inside."

Lethbridge remains under a special air quality statement, issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada.