Tan'si: Lethbridge encourages residents to use Métis greeting

The City of Lethbridge is celebrating Métis week by teaching residents a new way to say "hello."

"Tan'si" is a Métis greeting in the Michif language, and Mayor Blaine Hyggen hopes it can be worked into the community's vocabulary to help promote Métis culture within the city.

"We’re so fortunate to have a diverse makeup of many different cultures within our city," Hyggen said.

He says using "Tan'si" as a greeting is a great way to celebrate the city's Métis residents.

"The Michif language is integral to our identity as Métis peoples," said Lethbridge Local Métis president Adam Browning.

"On behalf of the over 2,200 Métis peoples who live in Lethbridge, we appreciate the City of Lethbridge council taking steps to celebrate and include our language and culture. Marsii."

As part of the partnership between Lethbridge and the Métis Local, buttons, stickers and postcards featuring the word "Tan’si" are now available from the Métis Local office, as well as information about the Michif language.