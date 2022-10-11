Taradale shooting sends 18-year-old man to hospital

Police tape outside of a home in Taradale on Oct. 10 after an 18-year--old man was shot in the leg in the northeast neighbourhood. Police tape outside of a home in Taradale on Oct. 10 after an 18-year--old man was shot in the leg in the northeast neighbourhood.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina