Taradale shooting sends 18-year-old man to hospital

An 18-year-old man was sent to hospital Monday night in serious but stable condition after being shot in the leg.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. near Tarawood Road N.E. in the community of Taradale.

Officers say a grid search of the area will take place Tuesday after a piece of evidence was located Monday night.

Police also tell CTV News that the victim has not cooperated with investigators, making it difficult for them to track down suspects. There are witness reports of someone fleeing the scene.

Calgary police say there is no indication that this latest incident is tied to the targeted shooting on Friday in Langdon that left a notable Calgary gangster dead.

CPS is working with the RCMP to explore any potential connection between the Langdon and Taradale shootings.

Police have confirmed that the victim in Friday's attack in Langdon, a hamlet just east of Calgary, was one of the leaders of the FOB (Fresh Off the Boat) gang, 39-year-old Trong Minh Nguyen.

The identity of the 18-year-old victim in the Taradale shooting has not been released.