The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says that the Alberta government must repeal a planned increase for the carbon tax, set to go up by 50 percent on January 1.

In it's annual report looking at tax changes by the federal and provincial government, the agency says that the levy will be the biggest burden for Albertans in the new year.

Colin Craig, interim Alberta director of the CTF, says that the increase, that would result in a seven cent levy on gasoline, comes at the worst time.

"Our concern is the timing of this tax hike. It's especially troublesome when so many families and businesses are suffering to come in and layer more charges when our economy is still recovering. The timing is absolutely terrible."

He says that there is a rebate for lower income Albertans, but it's not enough to make up for the costs that many Albertans face, especially those in rural areas of the province.

"We've heard from a lot of people who are concerned about the carbon tax, especially in rural parts of the province because the rebate just doesn't cover their increase in carbon taxes. If you have to drive a considerable distance to drop off your kids at school or go into town to get groceries, you're really getting hit hard by the carbon tax."

The price of diesel, natural gas and propane will also be increasing in 2018.