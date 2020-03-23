CALGARY -- A generally busy parking lot at the Calgary International Airport where dozens of cabs usually wait on arriving passengers was empty Monday.

The airport is one of four still receiving repatriated Canadians, but the arrival and departure bays were not busy.

Some of the city’s cab companies are seeing a drastic decline in demand for services since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the province.

"Ever since the schools decided to shut down, that's when the light switch went off," said Kurt Enders, president of Checker Transportation Group.

"People stop going to work and we’ve never been through this before and I think a lot of people are struggling as to what the outcome is."

Checker Transportation Group says generally they have seen a mass drop in drivers on the roads.

"We’ve got a fleet of 830 cars," said Enders.

"Right now we probably still have about 300 cars on the road working, but I would imagine that as the city starts to slow down and people go into more lockdown isolation, that we will see more cars coming off the road."

Associated Cabs is also in the same boat.

The company says of its 600 vehicles it generally has on Calgary roads, only about 100 are left, with drivers temporarily quitting to self isolate.

Sanitizing vehicles

Both companies say for any remaining drivers, they are taking action when it comes to sanitizing vehicles.

"On some of our cars we’ve been working on getting a medical-grade disinfectant, which lasts for about six months in the vehicles," said Enders.

"We’re really working with the drivers after every customer, wiping the interiors down, the Lysol and all that stuff to ensure that the cars are clean for the next customer."

Associated Cabs says they have purchased around 60,000 litres of disinfectant sanitizing products for its cars.

Enders adds that with no demand, drivers are focusing on family.

"Most of the drivers have gone home because there is no business. There’s no one downtown, nothing is happening," he said.

Business has not come to a complete standstill, but for Enders, he says Checker Cabs will continue to serve Calgarians.

"The drivers that are still out on the roads are making okay money to support their families and deal with Calgarians that still need a ride and need help."