CTV Calgary Latest Videos
Taxi driver arrested and charged after alleged attack on passenger
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 10:49AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, May 10, 2019 12:38PM MDT
Police are seeking information about a serious assault that allegedly occurred between a taxi driver and his passenger late Wednesday night.
Officers were called to a gas station in the 3100 block of Edmonton Trail N.E. for reports of an altercation between a taxi driver and his passenger at around 10:00 p.m.
When they arrived, they found the male passenger in life threatening condition.
He was taken to hospital and his status is unchanged.
A preliminary investigation determined the victim was hit in the head with a blunt object.
The taxi driver, 40-year-old Hintsa Oqubu, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of assault with a weapon.
He’s expected to appear in court on May 31.
Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed what took place to come forward and contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org