Police are seeking information about a serious assault that allegedly occurred between a taxi driver and his passenger late Wednesday night.

Officers were called to a gas station in the 3100 block of Edmonton Trail N.E. for reports of an altercation between a taxi driver and his passenger at around 10:00 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the male passenger in life threatening condition.

He was taken to hospital and his status is unchanged.

A preliminary investigation determined the victim was hit in the head with a blunt object.

The taxi driver, 40-year-old Hintsa Oqubu, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

He’s expected to appear in court on May 31.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed what took place to come forward and contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org