TC Energy shuts down Keystone pipeline system after leak in Nebraska
TC Energy Corp. says it has shut down its Keystone pipeline after a leak in Nebraska.
The company says it has mobilized people and equipment in response to a confirmed release of oil into a creek, about 32 kilometres south of Steele City, Neb.
TC Energy says an emergency shutdown and response was initiated Wednesday night after a pressure drop in the system was detected.
It says the affected segment of the pipeline has been isolated and booms have been deployed to prevent the leaked oil from moving downstream.
The Keystone pipeline system stretches 4,324 kilometres and helps move Canadian and U.S. crude oil to markets around North America.
TC Energy says the system remains shutdown as its crews respond and work to contain and recover the oil.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calm conditions make for a mild Thursday in Calgary
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, American and Russian officials said. The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for U.S. President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price -- and left behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
Former police officer warns of scams involving tampered gift cards at retailers
A former police officer is urging Canadians to be vigilant this holiday season when buying gift cards on display at retail stores, after almost falling victim to a scam involving tampered gift cards --- twice.
RCMP contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government, feds to review process
Federal officials say they will review a contract awarded to a Canadian company last year, given its parent organization's ties to the Chinese government.
Harry-Meghan doc offers sweeping indictment of tabloid press
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, offered a sweeping indictment of Britain's media and the racism they believe has fuelled coverage of their relationship in a Netflix documentary series that promises to tell the "full story" of the couple's estrangement from the Royal Family.
Families minister to introduce new bill on Canada's early learning and child-care system
The federal government appears to be on the verge of presenting new legislation aimed at strengthening Canada's early learning and child-care system. On Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould will be making what her office is calling a 'national announcement' on this topic.
Court rejects bid to release frozen funds to 'Freedom Convoy' organizers
Two organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' won’t receive frozen donation funds to pay for their legal defence of a $300-million potential class-action lawsuit.
Camilla steps away from royal tradition, marking a notable 'change from the past': royal expert
Just a few months into her husband's reign, Queen Consort Camilla is already putting her own personal stamp on the job, says a royal expert, due to her decisions to focus on 'gritty issues' and do away with a longstanding royal tradition.
Edmonton
Some Albertans will have to apply to get $600 inflation-relief payments
Following through on promises made on primetime TV two weeks ago, Danielle Smith's government introduced legislation Wednesday to help Albertans with the rising cost of living.
Vancouver
Class action lawsuit for people affected by fatal Prince George motel fire can proceed, court rules
The B.C. Supreme Court has agreed to certify a class action lawsuit brought by one of the survivors of a deadly fire at a Prince George motel in 2020.
B.C. health minister acknowledges children's flu deaths after leak, doesn't explain secrecy
B.C.’s health minister did not disclose an exceptionally high number of influenza deaths among children until pressed by reporters Wednesday, a day after CTV News reported six such tragedies have been recorded in recent weeks.
No documented suicide assessment for Cree teen who died in B.C. group home, review finds
A review done after the death of a Cree teen at his Abbotsford, B.C. group home found a failure to document suicide assessments and major delays in writing a treatment plan, a coroner's inquest heard Wednesday.
Atlantic
A lineup for ambulances and closed ICU beds paint a grim picture in Moncton
The health-care system across New Brunswick is continuing to struggle with a shortage of ICU beds and an abundance of parked ambulances waiting to unload patients outside local emergency departments.
N.L. paying telehealth company more than twice what it pays doctors for consultations
The association representing doctors in Newfoundland and Labrador is looking for answers after it discovered the province agreed to pay a private telemedicine company more than double what it pays family doctors for consultations.
Nova Scotia releases sweeping plan aimed at cutting emissions, reaching climate goals
Nova Scotia released a wide-ranging plan Wednesday aimed at helping it meet climate goals enshrined in legislation last year.
Vancouver Island
'Just astounding': Orca swims through Victoria Inner Harbour
An exciting visit from an orca delighted onlookers near Victoria's Inner Harbour on Monday.
B.C. Premier David Eby unveils new cabinet of 23 ministers
British Columbia Premier David Eby unveiled a new-look cabinet Wednesday that elevates several first-time ministers to prominent positions, retains veterans in long-held posts and moves the finance minister to a post-secondary education portfolio.
NEW
NEW | 83-year-old brightens Nanaimo seniors community with daily 'smile pages'
When she first moved into the seniors community in Nanaimo, B.C., Angie Harvey was determined to keep being productive.
Toronto
NEW
NEW | Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter pleads for help to solve parents' murder on 5th anniversary
The daughter of two Toronto billionaires who were slain in their home five years ago in a murder that remains unsolved is speaking out ahead of the anniversary of the crime.
Average ER wait times in Ontario reaches new high, data shows
Average wait times for patients being admitted to an Ontario hospital from an emergency room appear to be steadily increasing, with a new record reached in October.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario pharmacists now allowed to prescribe COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid
Ontario pharmacists will be able to prescribe the antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid to patients as of next week.
Montreal
Financial institutions have a role to play in preserving biodiversity: COP negotiator
Canada's negotiators at the COP15 conference say business groups and financial institutions have a role to play in preserving the planet's biodiversity.
Quebec education ministry gave inadequate guidance to schools during pandemic: auditor general
Two-and-a-half years after the start of the pandemic, Quebec still doesn't know how classroom closures and a shift to online learning have affected students, according to the province's auditor general.
Ottawa
BREAKING
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Kingston and Ottawa are politest Uber Eats customers; Gatineau has good tippers
Residents in Kingston and Ottawa certainly aren’t very 'hangry' and are ranked as the most polite Uber Eats customers in Canada.
Cloudy skies on Thursday, cold temperatures on the way
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of 1 C.
Kitchener
House fire reported in Cambridge
Crews are currently at the scene of a house fire on Patton Drive in Hespeler.
Narcotics allegedly stolen during Kitchener pharmacy robbery
Police are investigating a robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy. They say three men carrying "metal sticks" demanded narcotics and cash before fleeing the scene.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon business leaders blindsided by Air Canada service cuts
Saskatoon business advocate Keith Moen was blindsided when he learned of Air Canada's plan to stop the twice-daily direct flights from Saskatoon and Regina to Calgary on Jan. 16, 2023.
Mosaic pauses production at Colonsay, Sask. potash mine
Mosaic is pressing pause on potash production at its Colonsay mine.
Man pleads guilty in 2015 death of 16-year-old Saskatoon boy
Lance Littlecrow, 26, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2015 death of Danil Tsannie today.
Northern Ontario
Canada's largest gold mine, an open pit in northern Ont., looks to expand underground
In one of the company’s first public addresses since merging with Kirkland Lake Gold in February, Andre Leite, Agnico Eagle’s Ontario vice-president, said he sees growth potential in northeastern Ontario.
Winnipeg
Calls grow for Winnipeg police to search landfill for victims of alleged serial killer
Calls are growing louder for Winnipeg police to reconsider a decision not to search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
Fewer charges laid against health-care aides accused of assault, families seek answers
Crown prosecutors are not pursuing some of the charges against two health-care aides accused of assaulting residents at a Winnipeg personal care home.
Regina
Air Canada called upon to retain Saskatchewan to Calgary flights
Saskatchewan businesses and political leaders are expressing their disappointment over the cancellation of Air Canada flights from Regina and Saskatoon to Calgary.
Federal funding for new rental units awarded to Regina
Regina is one of 41 municipalities selected by Ottawa to receive funding to support the development of new affordable rental units.
Regina city council passes motion of confidence in city manager Niki Anderson
A motion regarding legal action against Regina's city manager was on the agenda for the final city council meeting before budget deliberations next week.