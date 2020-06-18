LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- June 19 marks the final day of classes for the Lethbridge School Division in what has certainly been a different year.

“We are probably the most mentally exhausted teaching staff than we have ever been,” said Ecole Nicholas Sheran kindergarten teacher Jordana Kohn.

It's about the same thing for other staff members, too.

“There are definitely pros and cons and its definitely got some mixed emotions,” said learning support teacher Nadia Britton

Teachers across the province were delivered a massive professional curveball March 15 when children were no longer allowed to go into school due to the CVOID-19 pandemic. “That whole week was a week of shifting and trying to think of how we were going to deliver curriculum to our students” said Kohn.

Literally overnight, teachers across the province were asked to devise digital curriculum that could be shared online. A task that would normally require months of preparation was delivered in a couple of days by determined, innovative educators.

“A new challenge thrown at myself and my team,” said Britton.

Just as it's been challenging for students, transitioning to digital education overnight hasn’t been the easiest adjustment for teachers.

“I have 39 students. I have a morning class and an afternoon class and it’s just been about staying connected with all of them,” said Kohn.

“The term I have been using is little COVID blessings," said Britton. "I have learned a great deal about technology."

The teachers say it has made them grow closer. “I’ve been able to get to know my fellow teaching staff a little bit better. We’ve been in a lot of meetings," said Kohn.

“(I've) developed some new relationships with some of my students. Some of them work so closely with educational assistants,” said Britton.

It has challenged teachers at the school to learn to interact differently. The two teachers held a online talent show Thursday. But there will be something missing for teachers on the final day of classes.

“We never had closure so the end of the school year doesn't really feel like an end of the school year because we're not having that goodbye day with all of our students," said Kohn.

Teachers will find out August 1 if they'll be continuing to teach online come September or will be back in the classroom.



