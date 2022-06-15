Teal Shirt Campaign: protecting Calgary's novice soccer refs from harassment

The Calgary Minor Soccer Association (CMSA) has launched a new campaign hoping to limit the harassment their newest referees receive.

The Teal Shirt Campaign will see all newly-graduated refs donning a teal-coloured top on match days as a reminder to participants that they are new to officiating and still learning.

The CMSA says COVID-19 shutdowns forced many referees to leave the sport and find work in different fields. Officials hope the Teal Shirt Campaign will decrease harassment and, by doing so, increase the retention of youth soccer referees.

"It is important that referees want to continue with officiating and have the resources that they need to progress effectively," said a Wednesday release.

CMSA Executive Director Carlo Bruneau says referees are an "important pillar" to the soccer community.

"Coming into this outdoor season, we placed an emphasis on referee recruitment and were quite successful having trained nearly 100 new referees," Bruneau said.

"However, with that inexperience on the pitch, we knew we had to let people know that our referees were new and still learning their craft, hence the Teal Shirt Campaign."

To provide additional support, all newly-graduated referees will also be paired with a mentor referee to help them with match officiating and conflict resolution.

"Soccer is making a comeback from the last two years with player registration numbers soaring. However, referees are not returning at the same pace," said Bruneau.

"We are confident implementing the Teal Shirt Campaign and mentorship program will help us attract and keep referees to offer the best on-field experience for our participants."

For more information about the Teal Shirt Campaign or how to become a referee you can visit the CMSA's website.