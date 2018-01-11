Officials in Calgary have now revealed the names of the 25 men who will represent Canada on the ice at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

14 forwards, eight defencemen and three goalies make up the squad that will play for gold next month, coming from seven different leagues across the continent as well as Europe.

The roster consists of:

Stefan Elliott (Vancouver/HV71, SHL), Chay Genoway (Morden, Man./Lada Togliatti, KHL), Cody Goloubef (Oakville, Ont./Stockton, AHL), Marc-André Gragnani (L’Île-Bizard, Que./HC Dinamo Minsk, KHL), Chris Lee (MacTier, Ont./Metallurg Magnitogorsk, KHL), Maxim Noreau (Montreal/SC Bern, NLA), Mat Robinson (Calgary/CSKA Moscow, KHL), Karl Stollery (Camrose, Alta./Dinamo Riga, KHL); Forwards: René Bourque (Lac La Biche, Alta./Djurgårdens IF, SHL), Gilbert Brulé (Edmonton/Kunlun Red Star, KHL), Andrew Ebbett (Vernon, B.C./SC Bern, NLA), Quinton Howden (Oakbank, Man./HC Dinamo Minsk, KHL), Chris Kelly (Toronto, Ont./Belleville, AHL), Rob Klinkhammer (Lethbridge, Alta./Ak Bars Kazan, KHL), Brandon Kozun (Calgary/Lokomotiv Yaroslav, KHL), Maxim Lapierre (Brossard, Que./HC Lugano, NLA), Eric O’Dell (Ottawa/HC Sochi, KHL), Mason Raymond (Cochrane, Alta./SC Bern, NLA), Derek Roy (Rockland, Ont./Linköping HC, SHL), Christian Thomas (Toronto/Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, AHL), Linden Vey (Wakaw, Sask./Barys Astana, KHL), Wojtek Wolski (Toronto/Metallurg Magnitogorsk, KHL)

Hockey Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee says that the members selected for the team have enjoyed a wide range of success in many different tournaments, including the IIHF World Junior Championship, IIHF World Championship and the Spengler Cup.

There is also a great deal of professional NHL experience among the players with a total 5,544 games played among them.

Sean Burke, the general manager of the team, congratulated all the players for making the team that will represent Canada on the world stage he also thanked the management group that picked out the squad.

“I want to thank Hockey Canada, the management group, our coaches and our team staff for ensuring that we had all of the resources we needed to focus on assembling a team that Canadians will be proud to cheer on in PyeongChang. We have a very special group of talented players and staff who are ready to compete in South Korea next month, and we will cherish the opportunity we’ve been given to stand alongside the other Canadian Olympians and represent the red-and-white.”

Canada has a long history of success in men's Olympic hockey, winning 13 medals, nine of them gold, since the sport's inception at the 1920 Games in Antwerp.

Team Canada seeks to continue the gold medal tradition for a third consecutive Olympic Winter Games.

The squad will play its first game on Thursday, February 15 at the Kwandong Hockey Centre in Gangneung against Switzerland in Group A.