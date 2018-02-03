It’s just a few more days before the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang and Canada’s team is making their way overseas for the competition.

On Saturday morning, members of Team Canada’s bob sleigh team were busy getting ready for their long flight.

It’s the biggest group ever sent for this event, thanks to all the success in the qualifying rounds.

A number of previous medalists made it onto the team and hope to bring back hardware again, but they’ll have to deal with an arduous 14-hour flight first.

“The teams are sorted now,” said Jason Kripps. “We’ve got a big team; a lot of success in the World Cup this year, so everyone is excited and ready to go and just be happy to be heading over there.”

“We all just need to get through this big, long flight, get there and then settle in,” said Heather Moyse. “We get time to enjoy the first few days we’re there anyways, so we’re really fortunate in terms of the schedule.”

The Games get underway in a little less than a week.