They’ve traveled halfway around the world to compete in Calgary and learn more about Canada’s game from some of the best in the league.

India’s national women’s hockey team was just one of many of the groups taking part in the first weekend of this year’s Wickfest, an event that brings together players not only for some friendly competition, but also for some workshops to help players develop.

For the members of Team India, the rinks at Winsport are a long way from the frozen ponds that they first learned to play on.

“I am so excited, it’s like a dream come true,” said Shabina Kawsar. “To watch an NHL practice, oh my God. All of the girls are so excited. I’m so nervous, I’m not able to speak properly.”

She says that back home, the ice conditions they play on are much different.

“There are so many cracks, we fall lots of times, but here it’s so smooth. There are big boards here and back home we don’t have boards; we just make a boundary and play on that.”

Diskit Angmo, who plays defence with Team India, says she been playing for about four years.

“Most of the girls in the team were just into skating, speed skating and figure skating. I was just more into figure skating earlier. Initially, we didn’t even know that girls do play hockey. When I started I was 12. The men used to play and we would watch them and find out how interesting it was.”

Before long, Angmo and her team were playing local games themselves and a few years later, they were playing at the national level. She says the experience playing is very rewarding.

“Playing hockey is like, you never stop. You have this ever long rush. It’s so intense and you never know what’s going to happen because in a few seconds it just changes.”

She says that playing hockey in Canada is a real dream come true.

“We have just met the Flames and the Oilers, seeing them live, it’s so amazing and out of this world.”

Team India plays Saturday against the Rockyview Rockies at 5:30 p.m. and against EGHA713 Midget at 10:00 p.m. For more information on Wickfest, you can go online.

(With files from Brenna Rose)