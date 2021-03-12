LETHBRIDGE -- Three Lethbridge and area golf courses are now up and running, marking a big change from last year when courses weren’t allowed to open until May because of the pandemic.

Henderson Lake Golf Club and the Picture Butte Golf Club opened Friday morning, joining Land-O-Lakes Golf and Country Club in Coaldale, which had opened previously.

This is the second earliest opening date for the Henderson Lake course, by one day.

“The earliest we’ve opened before is March 11, so this is fantastic,” said club President Keith Hayburn. “I’m excited for a great year.”

“Everyone’s just happy that they’re out here,” added Cam Waldbauer, head pro at Henderson Lake.

He said it is nice to see everyone laughing and smiling.

“Good to see their old friends that they haven’t seen in five or six months.”

Picture Butte Golf Club manager Dean Slarenko said they haven’t been advertising but word has spread quickly.

“Our tee-sheets filled from top to bottom instantly,” he said.

The southern Alberta courses have been receiving calls from as far away as Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary from people who are trying to book a time.

In 2012, Picture Butte opened on Feb. 1, but Slarenko said they normally plan their season for an opening around the beginning of April.

With the forecast calling for double-digit temperatures for most days over the next two weeks, they decided to get an early start.

“We felt it was time to pull the tarps and get golf going.”

Slarenko said anytime they can get on the course before Easter is a bonus for the club and its members, but especially this year, since so many recreational activities have been limited by COVID restrictions.

“It has been a long time coming,” said Lethbridge golfer Len Fleckenstein.

He was missing golf so much he set up some old mats and hung-up tarps in his garage.

“I was hitting balls for most of the winter.”

But he said that’s not the same as getting out on the course.

Waldbauer said for a lot of the golfers, hitting the fairway is the next best thing to getting their COVID vaccine.

“They’re just very excited to be outside and get some exercise. It has been a long winter.”