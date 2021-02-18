CALGARY -- A 17-year-old girl is recovering at the Foothills Medical Centre following an incident at a ski hill in the southwest corner of Alberta.

According to Castle Mountain Resort officials, ski patrol responded to the Far Chutes area of the hill late Wednesday morning following reports a teenager had been injured. Ski patrol administered first aid to the girl and EMS, as well as a STARS Air Ambulance crew, were deployed to the resort.

The teen was airlifted to hospital in Calgary for treatment of a head injury, arriving shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Castle Mountain Resort officials confirm the girl was wearing a helmet at the time and, as of Thursday morning, "the injured guest remains under the care of medical professionals at Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary is recovering with her family at this time."