Teen boys arrested after string of violent robberies at Calgary cannabis stores

A week after a public appeal to help identify suspects in a string robberies at cannabis stores in Calgary, police say several teenage boys have been taken into custody.

The Calgary Police Service says there were 12 robberies at several cannabis stores in the city in the last month alone.

Some of the incidents turned violent, including one in which a store clerk was knocked unconscious after being kicked by the suspects. A knife, handgun and hammer were used in some of the robberies as well, police say.

Four boys, all either 16 or 17 years old, were arrested later in a separate incident for operating a stolen vehicle. Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges related to the robberies will likely come in the new year.

Investigators believe more people could be involved in the string of incidents and are not ruling out additional suspects being arrested in the future.

"Generally speaking, suspects are stealing cannabis products from retail stores and then re-selling them illegally for profit," reads part of a statement from the Calgary Police Service.

SEPARATE CANNABIS STORE ROBBERY

While it's believed the dozen armed robberies are related, another cannabis shop in Calgary was broken into earlier this week.

A store in the 2700 block of Centre Street N.W. was targeted early Monday morning by four masked suspects.

Police were able to track down the suspects in that robbery and took them into custody -- they are also youths, between the ages of 14 and 17 yearsold. They are not the teens involved in the violent break and enters.

The four youths charged in Monday's robbery are each charged with break-and-enter with intent, possession of break-and-enter instruments and wearing a disguise with intent.