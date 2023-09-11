Teen brothers accused in Copperfield basketball court stabbing appear in court

The two suspects facing second degree murder charges in the stabbing death of an 18-year-old in Copperfield last week, appeared in court Monday.

The 16-year-old and his 18-year-old brother are accused in the death of Danillo Canales Glenn, who Calgary police say was bear sprayed and stabbed several times at a community basketball court on Sept. 5.

Police say Canales Glenn was playing basketball with friends shortly before 8 p.m. at the time of the attack and that the victim and accused didn’t know each other.

The 16-year-old cannot be named due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

His brother, the 18-year-old co-accused, is also not being identified because doing so could identify the youth.

Both made an initial, brief court appearance via video on Monday and will remain in custody until their second court appearance on Sept. 22.