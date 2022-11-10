Teen charged with murder in hit-and-run death of Calgary officer to hear verdict

CALGARY -

A teen charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer is scheduled to learn his fate today.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett died in hospital on Dec. 31, 2020, after being dragged by a fleeing SUV and falling into the path of an oncoming car.

The accused, who cannot be identified because he was 17 at the time, has testified he was scared when Harnett and another officer approached the vehicle during a traffic stop and he saw Harnett put his hand on his gun.

Crown attorney Mike Ewenson has said the evidence shows there’s no doubt the teen, who is now 19, meant to cause harm to Harnett.

The defence says the suspect is guilty of manslaughter but not murder.

The passenger in the vehicle, Amir Abdulrahman, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to five years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published November 10, 2022.