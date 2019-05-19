Police are looking for two males believed to be involved in an armed carjacking in Crossfield on Saturday morning.

Airdrie RCMP were called to the community, north of Calgary, just before noon after a 16-year-old driver reported that his vehicle had been taken by two males.

One of the two suspects was allegedly armed with a handgun and police say they took the victim's vehicle and cell phone and then fled the scene.

The vehicle is described as:

Dark grey Subaru Impreza

Alberta licence plate GEJ 133

The young victim was not injured and police are now looking for two suspects.

Suspect 1 is described as:

Indigenous male

Wide face

Wearing a vest and a hoodie

Nike sneakers

Suspect 2 is described as:

Indigenous male

Thin face

Chipped front tooth

Wearing a blue T-shirt

Investigators say the public should not approach the vehicle or suspects if they are seen in the area and advice people to call 911 or local police immediately.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the persons responsible is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403 945 7267 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.