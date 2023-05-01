Teen field hockey phenom raising funds for Holland tournament

Olivia Deters lives for field hockey, playing both indoors and outdoors.

She and her family moved to the Netherlands when she was five years old and that's where she found her love for the sport.

"I loved it so much. My dad started me out. It's pretty much the most popular sport there and so I loved it and loved it pretty much as soon as I picked up the hockey stick," Deters said.

The 14-year-old and her family are back in Calgary now and she's really moving up the ranks in the field hockey world.

Last spring, she made the field hockey Alberta U16 team and later on, Team Canada came knocking.

"I was at the Alberta tournament and my parents kind of kept it a secret from me, but one evening they told me, 'Team Canada wants you to try out for an ID camp to see if you can be on the U16 team,' and after two days of training I got an email and they said I made it," Deters said.

Making the Canadian U16 team was a big highlight for her.

"I was so happy. Like, I didn't know I could do it ... I was pretty proud of myself," Deters said.

"I was really happy."

And so were her parents. Her mom says they're both super proud.

"And she's very humble about it and gives it her all no matter who she's playing against, who she's training with, whether it's girls, whether it's boys or what age they are. It's unreal and she never ever quits. We call her our little pitbull," Kara Deters said.

The teen is heading back to Holland this summer to play in a tournament for Canada's U16 team.

But it's going to be expensive and the players have to raise the money to get there.

"I have to raise a really big fund ... to be able to pay for this tournament. There's a link that people can donate to, to help support me with these funds," the teen said.

She needs to raise $7,000.