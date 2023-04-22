Teen girl missing in Airdrie; Mounties ask for assistance to find her

Airdrie RCMP are looking to the public for help finding a missing teenage girl.

Jacqueline Millis, 13, was last seen Friday at Meadowbrook School.

Police are concerned for her well-being.

Millis is 164.5 cm (about 5'4") and 45 kg (about 99 pounds).

She has brown hair and brown eyes and last wore a white t-shirt with brown stripes, a camouflage hoodie sweater, light-blue jeans and black shoes.

Call the RCMP or contact Crime Stoppers if you know where she might be.