Teen girl missing, last seen in Forest Lawn

Taneal House was last seen leaving a house in the 2000 block of 44 Street S.E. on Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Calgary Police Service handout) Taneal House was last seen leaving a house in the 2000 block of 44 Street S.E. on Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Calgary Police Service handout)

