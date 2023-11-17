CALGARY
Calgary

    • Teen hospitalized after being struck by 2 vehicles on Memorial Drive

    A teenage pedestrian was transported to hospital early Friday morning after being struck by 2 vehicles on Memorial Drive. (Photo: X@yyctransportation) A teenage pedestrian was transported to hospital early Friday morning after being struck by 2 vehicles on Memorial Drive. (Photo: X@yyctransportation)

    One person is in serious, but stable and non-life threatening condition after being struck by two vehicles early Friday morning.

    An EMS spokesperson confirmed that a teenager was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre after apparently being hit by two different vehicles on Memorial Drive, just before 7 a.m. Friday morning.

    Both vehicles were driving in the westbound lanes in the 4600 to 4400 blocks.

    Neither driver was injured.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

