Teen hospitalized after being struck by 2 vehicles on Memorial Drive

One person is in serious, but stable and non-life threatening condition after being struck by two vehicles early Friday morning.

An EMS spokesperson confirmed that a teenager was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre after apparently being hit by two different vehicles on Memorial Drive, just before 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Both vehicles were driving in the westbound lanes in the 4600 to 4400 blocks.

Neither driver was injured.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.