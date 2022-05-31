Teen in need of medical care missing from Alberta Children's Hospital

The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as the search continues for a teenage patient missing from the Alberta Children's Hospital.

Tianna 'TT' Medicine Shield, 15, was reported missing after she left the hospital in northwest Calgary. She was last seen Sunday at around 8 p.m.

The teen requires medical care and there are significant concerns for her well-being.

Tianna, who identifies as female, is described as:

Weighing approximately 54 kilograms (120 lbs);

165 centimetres (5'6") tall;

Having brown hair shaved on the side and short on top;

Having brown eyes;

Having the letters 'BK' tattooed on her cheek; and

Having a dollar sign tattooed on her hand.

She was wearing a burgundy, long-sleeved Nike sweatshirt and black sweatpants when she left the hospital.

Police do not suspect foul play in her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Tianna's whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.