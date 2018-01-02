Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was killed in a crash south of High River on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 2 and 594 Avenue East at about 10:45 a.m. for reports of a crash between two vehicles.

Investigators say it appears that a northbound vehicle tried to make a left turn when it was hit by a vehicle going the other way.

The driver of the northbound sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were two occupants in the southbound car and both the driver and passenger were taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating but do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The names of those involved are not being released.