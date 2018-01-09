A young driver was killed and another person was airlifted to hospital in Calgary after a head-on crash on a highway near Hussar on Monday evening

Emergency crews were called to a crash on Highway 561, west of the village, at about 6:20 p.m.

Police say a car was headed westbound when it collided head-on with an eastbound SUV.

A 16-year-old girl was driving the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a woman in her 50s, was flown by STARS to Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.

Police are investigating and are not releasing the name of the deceased.