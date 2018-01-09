CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Teen killed in serious crash on highway east of Calgary
Emergency crews were called to a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 561, approximately 3 km west of Hussar, on Monday, January 8, 2018.
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 7:01AM MST
A young driver was killed and another person was airlifted to hospital in Calgary after a head-on crash on a highway near Hussar on Monday evening
Emergency crews were called to a crash on Highway 561, west of the village, at about 6:20 p.m.
Police say a car was headed westbound when it collided head-on with an eastbound SUV.
A 16-year-old girl was driving the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the SUV, a woman in her 50s, was flown by STARS to Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.
Police are investigating and are not releasing the name of the deceased.