Police are investigating a serious crash near Springbank that killed one teen and sent a second to hospital with traumatic injuries on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to Lower Springbank Road and Township Road 242 at about 10:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.

EMS officials say that the vehicle was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second was transported to hospital.

Officials at Ernest Manning High School say the teens were both Grade 11 students and a note was sent out to parents to let them know about the tragedy.

‘It is with a heavy heart that I write this letter concerning an accident that has impacted our school community. Two Ernest Manning High School students were involved in an automobile accident. As a result of the accident one Grade 11 student has passed away. A second Grade 11 student is in critical condition at the Foothills Hospital. We pass this information on to you with permission from the families. We strongly encourage all parent(s)/guardian(s) to connect with your child to discuss this tragic loss and support your son or daughter in any way necessary. It is extremely important that students have a significant adult who can openly discuss their grief and support them in their loss.’

‘This tragedy has deeply impacted our community and reminds us of the importance and value of heartfelt connections to one another. Our thoughts and best wishes have also been extended to both families connected to this accident.’

The school says students are being supported by staff and a tribute to honour the student who died is being organized.

St. Francis High School tweeted that it has cancelled Friday's game against Ernest Manning out of respect.

GAME CANCELLED TONIGHT - Please be advised the Senior Football Game tonight vs Ernest Manning has been cancelled. — St FrancisCSSD (@StFrancisCCSD) October 19, 2018

Parents with children at Ernest Manning are being told to contact the school if they have any concerns.