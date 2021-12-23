Teen sews more than 100 stockings for Lethbridge’s less fortunate

Christmas is just around the corner, but for some of our vulnerable population this time of year can be tough.

A Lethbridge teenager is trying to lift spirits and has put her Christmas present from last year to good use to do so.

“I got a sewing machine and money for Christmas, so I kind of wanted to do something about Christmas. Christmas is my favourite time of year and I just wanted to make sure everyone has some sort of Christmas this year,” said 14-year-old Madison Elford.

Elford has been busy sewing handmade stockings for the past month. She set out with a goal of creating 12, but that quickly grew to more than 120. The 14-year-old received donations from the community to fill each stocking with a pair of gloves, socks, hygiene products and treats.

Soon, Elford’s grandmother and members of her church’s youth group pitched in to help. She has also received support and donations from her siblings’ schools to help with her project.

“It’s been really neat to watch it snowball. There's been one point where all these things were being donated and Madison said, 'This feels like a dream with how many people want to participate,’” said her mom Tisha.

Elford has also received help from the Ridgewood Heights Neighbourhood Association, which donated a large cheque. and Safeway West donated oranges for the stockings.

"For me, it felt like during COVID we haven’t had that sense of community as much. We’ve all been separated and isolated and this was a chance for people to come together,” Tisha said. "I think the fact that she wanted to be so selfless with her gift and especially with her time making this come together it's really touched my heart as a mom.”

The stockings were delivered Thursday morning to those at Streets Alive Mission, the homeless shelter and the YWCA.

“I think it makes them feel special, it makes them feel like a person and it makes them feel like they have meaning,” said Lena Neufeld, the YWCA’s building manager.

“They were super grateful. This one guy – I overheard him say, 'I don't have any family and this is as much Christmas as I’m going to get,' so that was really neat to know that I helped him feel happy,” Elford said.

As a way to bring holiday joy to those in the community, the Elford family says they plan to continue these types of projects for years to come.

“We absolutely want to do something like this. My nine-year-old actually said to me that, 'I think this was better than Christmas Day,’ which is really cool,” said Tisha.