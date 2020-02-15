Teen stabbed in dog park while walking with mother
Published Saturday, February 15, 2020 8:52PM MST Last Updated Saturday, February 15, 2020 9:02PM MST
EDMONTON -- A teenager walking his dog with his mom Saturday night was the victim of what appears to be a random stabbing.
The 15-year-old was taken from the Braeside community to hospital in stable condition.
The two were walking in a dog park near 110 Avenue SW and 14 Street SW around 7:55 p.m. when he was stabbed.
Officials said the attack appears to be random. Police are still looking for the assaulter.
This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.