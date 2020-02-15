EDMONTON -- A teenager walking his dog with his mom Saturday night was the victim of what appears to be a random stabbing.

The 15-year-old was taken from the Braeside community to hospital in stable condition.

The two were walking in a dog park near 110 Avenue SW and 14 Street SW around 7:55 p.m. when he was stabbed.

Officials said the attack appears to be random. Police are still looking for the assaulter.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.