CALGARY -- Three teenage boys have been sent to hospital in Calgary after they were pinned underneath a tree that had toppled over during a severe thunderstorm Friday afternoon.

EMS tells CTV News they were called to a campground near Bottrel, Alta. at about 4:45 p.m. Friday.

Four ambulances were dispatched to the scene and they found three teenage boys who had been injured when a tree fell onto the tent they were staying in.

Cochrane RCMP responded to the scene at about 4:50 p.m. and said it looked like 'chaos'.

The group of campers consisted of four people, but one of them was outside the tent when the tree fell.

All of the victims were taken to hospitals in Calgary by ground ambulance. Two boys were taken to Alberta Children's Hospital while the third victim was hurt more severely, says Adam Loria with Calgary EMS.

"He sustained multiple serious injuries but was transported to Foothills Medical Centre in non-life threatening condition."

STORM WARNING CALLED FRIDAY

Environment Canada had called a number of severe thunderstorm warnings throughout the southern Alberta region Friday. A tornado warning was also called near Hanna, Alta.

RCMP says several trees had been uprooted throughout the campground in the wake of the storm and witnesses told them a small tornado had touched down in the area.

There has been no confirmation of a tornado in the Bottrel area so far.

There are no reports of serious damage or injury in any other community at this time.

Bottrel is located approximately 45 minutes northwest of Calgary.