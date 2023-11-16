CALGARY
Calgary

    • Teenage brothers accused in fatal Marlborough Park shooting to appear in court

    Two suspects charged in a brazen daylight shooting in the community of Marlborough Park on Nov. 13, 2023, are expected to appear in court. Two suspects charged in a brazen daylight shooting in the community of Marlborough Park on Nov. 13, 2023, are expected to appear in court.

    Two teenage brothers charged in Monday’s fatal shooting in Marlborough Park are expected to appear in court for the first time Thursday, to answer to the charges.

    A 14-year-old boy faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

    His 18-year-old brother faces a charge of accessory to murder after the fact.

    Monday’s shooting was the fifth Calgary police had been investigating in as many days.

    The youth suspect cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, while the other suspect's identity is being withheld because it could identify the youth.

    A third person was taken into custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon along Deerfoot Trail and Memorial Drive.

    Police are working to determine his connection to the shooting, if any.

