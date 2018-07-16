**Correction: The original version of this story indicated there were multiple people in the suspect vehicle. Police have confirmed the driver of the Nissan Pathfinder was the lone occupant.**

A teenager has been arrested following a police investigation into aggressive driving in a southeast industrial area and a collision with a pedestrian in the parking lot of the East Hills Costco.

According to police, officers responded to the parking lot of the store on East Hills Boulevard Southeast shortly after 7:15 p.m. after one person was hit by a Nissan Pathfinder. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries in the ordeal.

The HAWCS unit located the suspect vehicle from above and tracked it through several southeast communities. The SUV t-boned a Jeep Rubicon at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of 23 Avenue and 44 Street Southeast.

EMS confirms the three occupants of the Jeep Rubicon were transported to hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The lone occupant of the Nissan Pathfinder, a 16-year-old girl, was transported to hospital in stable condition and arrested. Police continue to investigate the matter.