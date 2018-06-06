Charges have been laid against a teenage girl as a result of an ongoing investigation into the murder of a Calgary man last year.

The body of 36-year-old Fazal Rehman, also known as Afzad Rehman, was found inside a burning vehicle near Morrin, Alberta, on October 16.

Dylan Donald Howard, 20, was arrested and charged with first degree murder late that month, but police now say that a 16-year-old has been charged in the incident.

The girl, who cannot be named due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder and attempted obstruction of justice.

There are no further details at this time.