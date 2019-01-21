A 16-year-old girl and her 16-year-old boyfriend appeared in court on Monday via closed circuit television for the scheduling of a preliminary inquiry in connection with the death of her father.

The teens have been charged with first-degree murder following the discovery of the body of the girl’s father in southwest Calgary in August 2018.

The preliminary inquiry is scheduled to begin on November 12, 2019 and continue through December 18, 2019.

The identities of the teens and the deceased cannot be released as the accused are minors.