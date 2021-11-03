Teenage stabbing victim rushed to hospital from Bishop McNally High School

CALGARY -

Calgary police say a teenage boy was rushed to hospital from Bishop McNally High School on Wednesday following a stabbing.

Emergency crews were called to the high school on Falconridge Boulevard N.E. at around 10:55 a.m. to help the victim.

It's unknown if the stabbing occurred on school property.

Police said the teen was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

The incident prompted the school to enact lockdown procedures as police search for suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.