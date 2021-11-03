Teenage stabbing victim rushed to hospital from Bishop McNally High School
CPS units outside the entrance to Bishop McNally High School Wednesday morning during during the investigation into a stabbing.
CALGARY -
Calgary police say a teenage boy was rushed to hospital from Bishop McNally High School on Wednesday following a stabbing.
Emergency crews were called to the high school on Falconridge Boulevard N.E. at around 10:55 a.m. to help the victim.
It's unknown if the stabbing occurred on school property.
Police said the teen was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.
The incident prompted the school to enact lockdown procedures as police search for suspects.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.