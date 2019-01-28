**CORRECTION: Preliminary reports indicated the injured girl was airlifted to the Alberta Children's Hospital. STARS officials confirm she was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

A school bus rollover on a rural road near Highway 2 Monday afternoon sent one teenage girl to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The rollover occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. along 690 Avenue near 136 Street, east of Highway 2, and the school bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash. At the time of the incident that ended with the bus on its side, there were nine people inside including the driver and eight students.

EMS confirms a teenage girl suffered numerous serious but non-life threatening injuries in the rollover and was transported by ground ambulance to the High River General Hospital. The girl, believed to be approximately 13 years old, was subsequently airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

A teenage boy was also transported to the High River General Hospital by ambulance. His condition at the time of transport was considered stable and non-life threatening.

The driver of the bus, a man of undisclosed age, suffered serious injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary in non-life threatening condition.

EMS officials say the remaining six students were not injured in the crash. According to RCMP, the six students were transported to their homes by police.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

On Monday evening, the Foothills School Division released a notice on Facebook indicating the bus was a Foothills School Division bus and that a crisis response team would be at Cayley School to 'help meet the needs of students and to attend to any mattters that the students, family members or staff may have as a result of the accident.